6 Killed, 18 Injured In Bus-Car Collision On UP's Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Six people were killed and 18 injured after a bus hit a car on Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow-Agra Expressway.

The injured were rescued with the help of locals and police as the bus overturned after the collision. The injured were later shifted to a nearby hospital.

The bus, carrying migrant labourers, was going to Delhi from Bihar's Darbhanga when the accident occurred around 5 am today, news agency ANI reported.

"The private bus was coming from Darbangha and going to Delhi when it hit a car. Both the vehicles came down from the highway," police official Amrendra Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"When the information was received, police and other security persons reached the spot. Five people have died and 18 people were injured who are admitted to a hospital," Mr Singh added.