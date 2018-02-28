5 Held In Maharashtra's Palghar For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was on her way to her grandmother's place after school on the morning on February 24 when the accused allegedly waylaid her and raped her.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A case of rape under section 376 of the IPC has been registered (Representational) Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar rural police have arrested two persons and taken into custody three juveniles in connection with alleged gang-rape of a girl at Jambla village in Jawhar tehsil.



The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was on her way to her grandmother's place after school on the morning on February 24 when the accused allegedly waylaid her and raped her.



Police arrested Akshay Gavte (20) and Devidas Gavte (22) and took the other three accused, who are aged 16-17 years, in custody late last night, assistant police inspector B T Gandat of Jawhar police station said.



A case of rape under section 376 of the IPC has been registered and further probe is on, he said.



Palghar rural police have arrested two persons and taken into custody three juveniles in connection with alleged gang-rape of a girl at Jambla village in Jawhar tehsil.The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was on her way to her grandmother's place after school on the morning on February 24 when the accused allegedly waylaid her and raped her. Police arrested Akshay Gavte (20) and Devidas Gavte (22) and took the other three accused, who are aged 16-17 years, in custody late last night, assistant police inspector B T Gandat of Jawhar police station said.A case of rape under section 376 of the IPC has been registered and further probe is on, he said.