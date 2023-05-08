5 Dead, 3 Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into Van In UP

Police said the injured are in serious condition and have been hospitalised. (Representational)

A speeding truck rammed into a van in Dewa area here, leaving five people returning from a marriage function dead and three others injured, police said on Monday.

The victims were returning to Hardoi from Barabanki when the accident took place on Sunday night on Kisan Path near Sehra bridge, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

He said the van was coming from the wrong direction leading to the accident.

Those killed have been identified as Baijnath (45), Chandra Prabha (40), Satyendra (42), Aradhya (2) and Kamlesh (46).

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)