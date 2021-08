Mau accident: The injured have been admitted to a hospital (Representational)

At least five people were killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went out of control and fell in a ditch in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police have reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

As per the police, the car was en route from Chhattisgarh to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

