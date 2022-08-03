5 Covid Deaths, 2,073 New Cases In Delhi In 24 Hours

Delhi has 183 Coronavirus containment zones at present.

Delhi reported five coronavirus-related deaths along with 2,073 new cases on Wednesday as the positivity rate remained above 10 per cent for the third day in a row. At 11.64 per cent, it was the highest since January 24 when it was 11.79 per cent.

With the fresh infections on Wednesday, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,60,172 while the number of deaths reached 26,321. A total of 17,815 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19, the health department data showed.

The positivity rate and daily Covid cases in the city have risen steadily in the last one week. Delhi had reported 1,506 Covid cases, and three deaths on Tuesday while the test positivity rate stood at 10.69 per cent. The day before, the positivity rate was 11.41 per cent.

The national capital had logged 1,891 cases on June 26.

Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent. A day before, the city logged 1,333 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three people died from the viral disease.

The city saw 1,245 Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one death. It had recorded 1,128 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, while no death was reported.

Delhi currently has 5,637 active cases, up from 5,006 the previous day. As many as 3214 Covid patients are in home isolation.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in various Delhi hospitals, only 376 were occupied on Wednesday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.

There are 183 containment zones in the city at present, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.