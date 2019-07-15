5 Children Drown In Floods In Bihar's East Champaran District

The five bodies have been sent to Motihari Sadar Hospital for postmortem, police said. (AFP Photo)

Five children drowned on Monday in flood waters in two separate incidents in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said.

In the first incident, two children, aged just five and six years, drowned in a ditch filled with flood waters in Jaisinghpur village while they were playing.

Their bodies have been fished out and sent for postmortem, Turkauliya police station Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Mishra said.

The children were identified as Ajit Kumar, 5, and Manu Kumar, 6, he said.

In another incident, three children including a girl drowned in a canal filled with flood waters in Budhwa village.

The children had gone to see rising water-level near the canal but slipped and fell into it after a portion of the earth under their feet caved in, Banjaria police station SHO Pramod Paswan said.

The children were identified as Arti Kumari, 10, Shubham, 7, and Brajesh, 9, Mr Paswan said, adding their bodies have been retrieved.

