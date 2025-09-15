5 Bangladeshi Students To Face Deportation Over Campus Violence In Assam

In a major development, five Bangladeshi students of the National Institute of Technology in Assam's Silchar, who were studying under Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships, have been suspended for violent clashes inside the campus and authorities have decided to hand them over for deportation.

The students have also been found to be possessing narcotic substances, according to the sources.

The action by the authorities of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar have come after an incident of campus violence on September 8, when a group of third-year students from Bangladesh allegedly attacked fellow Bangladeshi students.

The five students went on a rampage on Septmeber 8, allegedly under the influence of drugs, and attacked their fellow Bangladeshi students, said the sources. The students were reportedly armed with rods, knives and screwdrivers, and targeted Bangladeshi students from the final year, causing serious injuries.

Several injured students were rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). Two of them sustained severe head injuries and required intensive care, sources added.

The authorities claim that these students were involved in mass violence in the campus and they have been suspended for two semesters, which is one academic year.

The authorities have further decided that since the students are not allowed attend classes, they won't be allowed to be in the campus as well and they would be deported back.

The students were expelled from the hostel last week.

Authorities added that narcotic substances were recovered from the rooms of the accused, which was taken into account while deciding disciplinary action.