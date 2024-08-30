Man Allegedly Flashes Student Inside Tamil Nadu NIT Women Hostel, Arrested

The institute is taking internal action, police said.

A woman student has alleged that she was sexually harassed inside a hostel room at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli last night. The shocking incident sparked widespread outrage and late-night protests by the NIT students.

An outsourced worker, hired to fix Wi-Fi issues, was arrested today following a complaint by the student.

The accused had allegedly flashed and misbehaved with the student last night when she was alone in the room, investigators said. The incident triggered protests, with students demanding swift action against the accused.

The hostel warden was accused of making insensitive comments about the incident and has since been replaced.

Trichy collector Pradeep Kumar said, "There has been a security lapse. An outsider male worker cannot be allowed in a women's hostel without a staff accompanying him. The institute is taking internal action".

He assured that necessary measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police have filed an FIR and are investigating the matter.

Leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswamys slammed the incident, saying, "The ruling DMK has not cracked down with an iron hand on the rising crimes against women and girl children".