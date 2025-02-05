NIFTEE 2025: Admit Cards Out For National Institute Of Fashion Technology Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025. Candidates who have registered for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses for the academic year 2025-26 can download the same from the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/

They will be required to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to download the admit cards. Candidates have already been informed about their examination city through City Intimation Slip hosted on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ and https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/

NTA will conduct the entrance examinations for UG and PG programmes (Regular and NLEA) for NIFT Admissions – 2025 UG (Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.), and PG Programmes (Master of Design (M.Des.), Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.), Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.) (Regular) and NLEA (NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.Des., NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- B.F.Tech for NIFT Admissions – 2025) in around 92 centres located in 81 cities.

The exams will be held in Hindi and English mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode on February 9, 2025 for academic session 2025-26. The examinations for GAT (General Ability Test) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the examinations for CAT (Creative Ability Test) will be held in Pen and Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.

Steps to download the NIFT Admit Card 2025