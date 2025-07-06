NIFT 2025 Round 1 Counselling Choice Filling Deadline Today, Check Details

NIFT 2025 Round 1 Counselling: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will close the choice filling window for Round 1 counselling of 2025 today. Candidates can lock their choices by visiting the official portal, nift.admissions.nic.in.

The official notification reads: "All candidates are advised to complete their Choice Filling and Locking process on the NIC E-Counselling portal by the extended deadline. No further extension will be granted. Candidates may also update the filled choices by unlocking the same."

NIFT 2025 Counselling: Steps To Submit Choices

To submit NIFT 2025 counselling choices:

Step 1. Visit nift.admissions.nic.in and log in

Step 2. Click on 'Choice Filling & Locking'

Step 3. Select campuses and programs in order of preference

Step 4. Arrange choices using the 'Move Up' or 'Move Down' buttons

Step 5. Save and lock choices before the deadline

NIFT 2025: Counselling Process

The counselling process involves several key steps. First, candidates must complete registration and upload the required documents. Next, their documents will be verified. After verification, candidates will participate in choice filling and locking of seats. Following this, a seat allotment result will be declared. Finally, candidates who are allotted seats will need to submit their willingness and pay the admission fee to confirm their admission.

The NTA conducts the entrance exam for UG and PG programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and PhD admissions for NIFT 2025. UG programmes include Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech). PG programmes include Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech). Additionally, lateral entry admissions (NLEA) for BDes and BFTech are available.