NIFT 2025 Stage 2 Exam Dates Announced, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the Stage 2 examinations for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 will take place on June 8, 2025, while interviews for select postgraduate candidates are set to commence on May 26, 2025.

These examinations and interviews are being held for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by NIFT for the academic year 2025-26.

Examination Details

Stage 2 will be conducted in both Hindi and English through Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) modes, depending on the programme.

Here Is detailed schedule

B.Des (Bachelor of Design): A Situation Test will be conducted in 18 cities across India to evaluate candidates on model-making, creative thinking, and material handling

B.Des (NLEA): Candidates will appear for a Studio Test and Personal Interview on the same day at their designated centers

B.Des (Artisans): The Artisan Skill Test and Interview will be conducted at specified centers on the same day

B.F.Tech (NLEA): Aspirants will undergo a Technical Ability Test (TAT) in OMR format followed by a Personal Interview, both scheduled for the same day

Postgraduate Admissions

For PG programmes-M.Des, M.F.M., and M.F.Tech.-a Personal Interview will be held exclusively in Delhi for shortlisted candidates.

These interviews will begin on May 26, 2025, and are expected to continue for approximately 8 to 10 days. Venue details will be included in the Interview Call Letters issued to each eligible candidate.

Admit Card Release

Admit cards for Stage 2 of all programmes will soon be available on the official NIFTEE 2025 portal: exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.

The admit card will provide critical information including exam date, reporting time, venue, and important guidelines for the test or interview. Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA official websites for latest updates.