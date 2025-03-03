NIFT 2025 Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Details

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the final answer key for the General Ability Test (Shift 1) of the NIFT Entrance Examination 2025 (NIFTEE-2025). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the final answer key by visiting the official website, nift.ac.in.

The exam was held in 82 cities across the country in both Hindi and English mediums on February 9, 2025. It was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26. The final answer key will be based on the challenges made by candidates on the provisional answer key. The result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key.

NIFT Final Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the NIFT official website at nift.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "NIFT Final Answer Key 2025" link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: The final answer key will open on the screen

The NTA conducts the entrance exam for UG and PG programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and PhD admissions for NIFT 2025. UG programmes include Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech). PG programmes include Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech). Additionally, lateral entry admissions (NLEA) for BDes and BFTech are available.