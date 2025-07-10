NIFT 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Opening, Closing Ranks Out; Confirm Admission By Tonight

NIFT 2025 Counselling: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of the 2025 counselling process for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. According to the schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round must confirm their admission by submitting their preferred option and paying the seat acceptance fee by midnight today via nift.admissions.nic.in.

The Round 1 seat allotment results were announced on July 7. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their entrance exam ranks must choose one of three admission options - floating, sliding, or freezing - while accepting their offer.

NIFT Admissions 2025: Check Complete Schedule For e-Counselling for Undergraduate and Post Graduate Programmes

Floating: Candidates selecting this will be considered for higher preferred choices across other campuses in the next rounds.

Sliding: Applicable for BDes aspirants only, this option allows candidates to be considered for other preferred programmes within the same campus.

Freezing: This confirms the seat and programme as final; the candidate will not be considered for further rounds.



NIFT has also notified that the option to apply for NRI Sponsored seats will be open on July 12, from 9 AM to 5 PM. Additionally, candidates will be allowed to modify their choices for Round 2 between July 14 and July 16, until midnight.