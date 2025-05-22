First-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In UP Hostel: Police

A first-year student at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room on Thursday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Rikesh Kumar Rohidas, a BTech Computer Science student hailing from Chhattisgarh.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar stated that the local Shivkuti police station received information that a student has died by suicide at MNNIT's Vivekananda Hostel.
He said a police and forensics team inspected the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.
The reason behind the death is currently under investigation, the officer added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
