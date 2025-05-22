Advertisement
First-Year Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In UP Hostel: Police

The deceased was identified as Rikesh Kumar Rohidas, a BTech Computer Science student hailing from Chhattisgarh.

Read Time: 1 min
The reason behind the death is currently under investigation, an officer said. (Representational)
Prayagraj:

A first-year student at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room on Thursday, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar stated that the local Shivkuti police station received information that a student has died by suicide at MNNIT's Vivekananda Hostel.

He said a police and forensics team inspected the scene and sent the body for post-mortem.

The reason behind the death is currently under investigation, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology, Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology Allahabad, Motilal Nehru National Institute Of Technology Allahabad Prayagraj
