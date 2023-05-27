5 Arrested Over Involvement In Fake Gold Smuggling From Assam: Cops

Police arrested them and recovered a fake gold statue of Jesus Christ from them. (Representational)

Police on Friday arrested five persons and recovered a fake gold statue of Jesus Christ, biscuit in two separate operations in Assam's Nagaon and Sonitpur districts, police said.

In the first operation, police conducted an operation at Namdoboka Pathar area under Doboka police station in Nagaon district and arrested three persons.

The police team recovered one fake gold statue of Jesus Christ weighing 1.700 kg in possession from them.

A police officer of Doboka police station said that they launched the operation based on secret information.

"We have recovered one fake gold statue of Jesus Christ and arrested three persons. The arrested have been identified as Aslam Talukdar, Zubair Hussain and Iqbal Hussain. Our investigation is on," the police officer said.

In a separate operation, Sonitpur district police arrested two persons and recovered a fake gold biscuit from the Tezpur Salanibari area.

The arrested persons were identified as Ikramul Hussain and Jamal Ali.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)