5 Arrested For Rape, Murder Of Ranchi Girl; Main Accused A Minor: Cops

Upon sustained interrogation, the prime accused confessed to his crimes. (Representational)

Ranchi Police on Saturday arrested four youths and one juvenile for allegedly raping and killing a 15-year-old girl in Lapung area of rural Ranchi.

According to Naushad Alam, Superintendant of Police, (rural) Ranchi, the incident was reported on July 23. The juvenile is the prime accused in the case. The victim and prime accused were friends, but once she started talking to another boy, it irked the accused and he planned to kill her.

The official said the victim had gone for paddy cultivation with her sister. While her sister went home in the evening, she stayed behind to complete the cultivation.

When she did not return till late at night, the family informed the police. The police team launched the search in that area. Calls made on the victim's mobile number traced her deep into the jungle where she was found with her head smashed.

During the investigation, police reached out to the prime accused. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to his crimes. The juvenile revealed that he and his adult associates raped and killed the victim by smashing her skull.

Police have recovered the brick used to smash her and the undergarments of the accused as well as some other evidence. All samples have been sent to the forensic science lab.

The accused persons other than the minor have been identified as Roshan Horo, Sukhram Horo, Rahul Horo and Pawan Horo.

An FIR was registered under sections 302, 376(3) of IPC and section 4/6 POCSO Act at Lapung police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)