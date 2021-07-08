45,892 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, Nearly 5% Higher Than Yesterday: 10 Points

The fresh cases have pushed the country's total Covid caseload to over 3.07 crore. The daily positivity rate is 2.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 17 straight days.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, on Wednesday reported 9,558 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to over 61.22 lakh.

After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,367 people tested positive on Wednesday, 3.3 per cent lower than the previous day's figures. Less than 200 people tested positive in capital Chennai.

Neighbouring Karnataka logged 2,743 new infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's total caseload to over 28.62 lakh.

Kerala, which is seeing an increase in fresh cases, saw 15,600 infections on Wednesday.

"Variants of Concern" of coronvirus have been found in 174 districts in 35 states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat have seen the highest number of these cases.

36.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the inoculation drive began. In the last 24 hours, over 33.81 lakh doses were administered.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to over 2.98 crore, with the recovery rate rising to 97.18 per cent, according to government data.