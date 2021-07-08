Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Total 3.06 Crore Covid Cases Reported In India So Far, Over 4.04 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The active Covid cases have declined to 4.59 lakh in India (File)

India reported 43,733 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, quite higher than Tuesday's 34,703, and added 930 deaths. Over 4.4 lakh deaths have been recorded in the country since the pandemic began early last year.

The active Covid cases have declined to 4.59 lakh in India - the infections are going down each day. Active cases constitute 1.5 per cent of total infections.

The recovery rate has now increased to 97.18 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.29 per cent - less than 3 per cent for 16 straight days in a major sign of relief. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

Meanwhile, more than four million people have now died of Covid-19 infections, the WHO said on Wednesday, as many richer nations prepared to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.

Indonesia has become a global hotspot, with hospitals having to turn away patients, authorities forced to import oxygen supplies and a record 1,040 deaths reported on Wednesday.

"The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling the four-million figure an underestimate of the true figure.

Jul 08, 2021 06:00 (IST) Mutations Help This Coronavirus Variant Evade COVID-19 Vaccines: Study

Three mutations in the spike protein of Epsilon variant of SARS-CoV-2 help the virus to evade the protection offered by current vaccines or past COVID-19 infection, according to a study.

The mutations also provide the variant of concern named CAL.20C a means to totally evade specific monoclonal or lab-made antibodies used in clinics, and reduce the effectiveness of antibodies from the plasma of vaccinated people, the researchers said.

The team, led by researchers at the University of Washington in the US, visualised the variant's infection machinery to see what is different from the original configuration of the coronavirus, and what the implications of these changes are.