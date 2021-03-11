44 Students Test Covid Positive At Maharashtra Hostel

The infected students have been shifted to a local quarantine centre, officials said (Representational)

Forty four students of a hostel near Maharashtra's Latur city have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a health department official said.

Last month, 47 students from the same hostel had tested positive, he said.

The hostel, located near an English-medium school on the outskirts of the city, provides accommodation to students between Class 8 and 10, the official said.

"After testing positive, these students were moved to a local quarantine centre, where they are being treated," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 146 people tested coronavirus positive in Latur district during the day, officials said.

Of these, 91 are residents of areas located within the Latur Municipal Corporation limits.

41 patients have recovered from the infection and one patient has died due to it on Thursday.

So far, 715 patients have died due the virus in the district, the officials said.

