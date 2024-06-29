15-Year-Old Girl Dies In Maharashtra Hostel, Family Demands 2nd Autopsy

Relatives of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday staged a sit-in at a police station here, demanding a second autopsy following her accidental death at a government hostel for Scheduled Castes students.

Police have now decided to conduct a second autopsy and also video-graph it as demanded by the family, said an official of Vivekananda Chowk police station.

The girl died after allegedly suffering a fall at the hostel on Nanded road on Friday, he said.

An autopsy was conducted at the government hospital here in the morning, but her relatives staged a sit-in at the police station on Saturday afternoon, demanding a fresh autopsy, he said.

The procedure will be carried out at the Solapur district hospital, said inspector Vaijnath Munde.

An accidental death case has already been registered, he added.

