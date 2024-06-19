ASHA Workers Cheated Of More Than Rs 24 Lakh On Pretext Of Jobs: Cops

Deoni police are conducting further probe (Representational)

A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly cheating four ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers of more than Rs 24 lakh by promising to get them jobs in the state health department, police said on Wednesday.

While Sudhir Karbhari was arrested and remanded in police custody till Saturday, co-accused Shrikant Dasrao Shinde and Rajratan Ramrao Suryawanshi were absconding, said a police official.

As per the complaint filed by Surekha Choudhary, an ASHA worker posted at Honali village in Deoni tehsil, between March 2021 and June 2024, the three accused collected a total of Rs 24.3 lakh from her and three other ASHA workers, promising to provide them jobs in the sub-divisional health department.

They accused also provided them fake appointment letters, she claimed.

Deoni police are conducting further probe.

