43 Lakh Affected As Assam Flood Situation Turns Critical: 10 Points

A family marooned on the top of a hut in a locality of Panikhaiti in Assam's Kamrup district. (PTI)

Guwahati: The Assam government today issued a red alert as the Assam flood situation turned extremely critical, displacing tens of thousands and cutting off entire portions of the state. As many as 4,157 villages across 30 districts of the northeastern state, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar, were submerged as the rain continued unabated. The number of dead also increased to 15, with four people losing their lives today.