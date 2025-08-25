40% Passengers Unhappy With Toilet Hygiene On Long-Distance Trains: Report

Over 40% Indian Railways passengers remain unhappy with toilet hygiene on long-distance trains, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found.

In its report "Cleanliness and Sanitation in Long Distance Trains" for the period 2018-19 to 2022-23, the CAG said more than 50% of passengers were also dissatisfied with on-board housekeeping services.

The findings are based on a survey of 2,426 on-board passengers across 96 selected trains, conducted by audit offices from 16 railway zones. About 89% of complaints related to toilet cleanliness were addressed within the stipulated time frame. The audit stated that inadequate deployment of manpower, shortage of cleaning equipment, and irregular monitoring by officials were major reasons behind poor sanitary conditions.

The audit found bio-toilets in AC coaches were in better condition than those in non-AC coaches. Passenger dissatisfaction exceeded 50% in five zones, including East Coast, Western and Eastern Railways, while satisfaction levels crossed 90% in Northern and North Central Railways.

Improper usage was identified as a key factor, with the CAG recommending awareness efforts to guide passengers on the proper use of bio-toilets, especially in cases of water shortage or filth near sinks.

On water availability, 366 passengers (15%) reported the lack of water in toilets or washbasins. In 2022-23 alone, more than one lakh complaints regarding water shortage were registered on the Rail Madad app.

The CAG recommended water refilling arrangements, particularly for long-distance trains and at stations that reported frequent shortages.

For On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS), joint inspections were carried out with railway officials on 15 trains. Deficiencies were found in 13 of them, including choked washbasins, dirty lavatories in sleeper coaches, waterlogging in toilets and unclean vestibule areas.

The Clean Train Stations (CTS) scheme, introduced to provide mechanised cleaning of toilets, vestibules and doorways during brief halts, was also reviewed. The audit found the scheme had not achieved intended results, with shortfalls in the deployment of manpower, usage of machines, and enforcement of contractual obligations. Inspections at 29 CTS facilities across 12 zones confirmed limited cleaning and inadequate resources.

The report also revealed that railway authorities had not ensured police verification of contractual staff working on trains.