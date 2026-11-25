A four-year-old girl from Gadhada village in Vijapur taluka of Mehsana district remains in critical condition at U.N. Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad after an oral medication was allegedly administered intravenously during treatment at the paediatric department of GMERS Civil Hospital in Vadnagar.

Her father, Manoj Sinh Zala, had brought his daughter, Aarvi Zala, to the hospital around 10 am on Friday for treatment of an eyelid muscle condition that caused her eyelid to droop.

According to the family, two injections were scheduled during her treatment in the paediatric ward. A nursing student undergoing clinical training allegedly administered a medicine meant to be taken orally directly into the child's vein.

Despite the family's warning that the medicine was meant to be given by mouth, the trainee allegedly proceeded with the intravenous administration, following which the girl's condition deteriorated sharply.

Her father said that on Monday she suffered seizures and lost consciousness, leaving her unable to speak or walk. Movement was observed only in her eyes, while her heart rate became abnormally high and difficult to control.

Emergency intervention by the PICU team and nursing staff included administering CPR before placing her on a ventilator. She was later referred to Ahmedabad for advanced treatment.

Conflicting statements by the trainee and on-duty staff have emerged during a preliminary inquiry initiated after the father's verbal complaint. Hospital authorities have sought a report from the head of the department within a day.

Acting Civil Superintendent Mukesh Vora said staff nurse Ajay had asked a second-year B.Sc. nursing student in her fourth semester at Ratnaprabha Nursing College, to administer the injection after other nursing staff had reportedly declined his request.

While the trainee acknowledged administering the injection and claimed she acted on the staff nurse's instruction, he maintained the medication was intended for a different patient. Officials said the preliminary inquiry indicated lapses on both sides.

Hospital authorities have suspended Ajay with immediate effect and issued a formal notice to the principal of Ratnaprabha Nursing College, seeking action against the trainee student.

Clinical postings for around 50 nursing students at the Vadnagar facility have also been suspended until further orders as the administration prepares to constitute a high-level inquiry committee.

The committee is expected to examine the medication administration protocol and the roles of all individuals involved. Officials said strict departmental and legal action would be taken against those found responsible, while the four-year-old continues to undergo treatment in Ahmedabad.