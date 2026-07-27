Doctors Extract Tooth From Gujarat Man's Airway In 2 Minutes

Doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have successfully removed a tooth that had remained lodged in the airway of a 47-year-old man from Panchmahal district for nearly one and a half years, using an advanced bronchoscopic procedure that took just two minutes.

The patient, Balvantbhai, was admitted to the hospital's Pulmonary Medicine Department on July 20 after suffering from persistent coughing and severe breathing difficulties for the past month.

Medical examination revealed that a tooth had become deeply lodged in one of the branches of his airway.

According to the patient, the tooth had fallen out on its own around one and a half years ago and accidentally entered his airway while he was drinking water.

The condition remained undetected until his symptoms worsened, prompting him to seek specialised medical treatment.

Given the complexity of the case, specialists from the Pulmonary Medicine, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), and Anaesthesia departments jointly prepared a treatment plan.

On July 23, the multidisciplinary team carried out the procedure in the operation theatre using an advanced bronchoscopic technique, successfully removing the tooth without complications in just two minutes.

Dr Nalin Shah, Head of the Pulmonary Medicine Department, said the case was highly unusual because foreign body aspiration is generally seen in young children rather than adults.

"Generally, cases of foreign bodies becoming lodged in the airway are seen in young children. However, a tooth remaining stuck in the airway of a 47-year-old adult for one and a half years is extremely rare. If any foreign body remains in the airway for a prolonged period, it can cause infection and permanent damage to the lungs. Therefore, anyone experiencing persistent cough or breathing difficulties for a long time should seek advice from a specialist doctor without delay," he said.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said the patient's recovery was made possible through close coordination between multiple departments and the use of advanced medical technology.

"The coordinated efforts of the Pulmonary Medicine, ENT and Anaesthesia departments, along with advanced medical technology, gave the patient a new lease of life. The patient was discharged in a completely healthy condition on the day after treatment without any complications. This successful procedure is an example of the expertise of the hospital's specialist doctors and its advanced medical facilities," he said.

The procedure was performed under the supervision of Dr Nalin Shah. The medical team included ENT Department Professor Dr Kalpesh Patel and Dr Bela Prajapati, Pulmonary Medicine Associate Professor Dr Dhrumin Prajapati and Assistant Professor Dr Bharti Italia, and Head of the Anaesthesia Department Dr Tripti Shah.

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