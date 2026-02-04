Gujarat Toddler Swallows 'Hulk', A Complicated Procedure Follows

Surgeons at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have performed a high-stakes, non-invasive procedure to save a 1.5-year-old boy who swallowed a complete plastic action figure.

The toddler, Vansh, was rushed to the hospital after his mother, Bhavikaben, noticed him in distress and vomiting on January 18. Upon realising a small "Hulk" figurine was missing from his toy set, the family sought emergency care. X-rays stunned medical staff, revealing the entire toy - complete with limbs and a head - lodged inside the child's stomach.

A High-Precision Extraction

The case presented a significant anatomical challenge. Dr Rakesh Joshi, Head of the Paediatric Surgery Department, explained that the primary obstacle was navigating the natural valve between the oesophagus and the stomach.

He said, "The toy was not a small fragment but a full character. Using endoscopic instruments was difficult because the toy kept slipping due to air in the stomach." He added, "Had we pulled it by the arms or legs, it could have snagged and permanently damaged the valve. We had to remain patient, eventually gripping it by the head to safely guide it out."

Race Against Time

Medical experts noted that if the toy had moved further into the intestines, it could have caused a fatal blockage or a rupture, necessitating major invasive surgery.

A Warning To Parents

Vansh has since made a full recovery and has been discharged. His father, Bhaveshbhai Sahani, expressed deep gratitude to the surgical team while issuing a plea to other families.

"Parents should never give small or detachable toys to young children and must maintain constant supervision," he urged.

Hospital authorities shared the details of this successful intervention to raise public awareness about the hidden dangers of small toys in households with toddlers.