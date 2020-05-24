'As Good As Dungeon': Gujarat Court On Hospital After High COVID-19 Deaths

Gujarat High Court took note of COVID-19-linked deaths reported by the Civil Hospital.

Human life is extremely precious and it should not be allowed to be lost at a place like the Civil Hospital at Ahmedabad, the Gujarat High Court said on Saturday, underlining that the condition at the hospital, which has reported over 350 deaths linked to COVID-19, is "as good as dungeon". With over 13,000 cases, Gujarat has reported the third highest number of coronavirus patients in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Of these 829 have died so far, according to government data. In Ahmedabad, the coronavirus cases crossed the 10,000-mark on Saturday after 277 new cases were reported. The city has reported 669 deaths linked to COVID-19.

"As we said earlier that the Civil Hospital is meant to treat the patients. However, it appears that as on date, it is as good as dungeon. May be even worst then a dungeon. Unfortunately, the poor and helpless patients have no option," the order read.

In its order, the court also slammed the state's Health Minister Nitinbhai Ratilal Patel, seeking a report from Vijay Rupani-led state government.

"We are very sorry to state that the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, as on date, appears to be in an extremely bad shape. Ordinarily, the citizens hailing from a poor strata of society are being treated at the Civil Hospital. This does not mean that human life is not to be protected. Human life is extremely precious and it should not be allowed to be lost at a place like the Civil Hospital at Ahmedabad," the order read.

"We wonder, how many times the Health Minster of the State has visited the Civil Hospital at Ahmedabad so as to keep a watch or take stock of what is going on at the Civil Hospital. Does the Health Minister of the State of Gujarat has any idea about the problems which the patients, doctors, nursing staff and other employees are facing as on date?" the court asked during the hearing.

The Civil Hospital has reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state, the bench observed. "If we calculate weekly death, the Civil Hospital still contributes to highest death in most of the week during the last eight weeks. It is very distressing to note that most of the patients in the Civil Hospital are dying after four days or more of the treatment. This indicates complete lack of critical care."

The main civil hospital, located in Asarwa area, is considered as one of the biggest civic-run medical facilities in Asia. It has allotted 1,200 beds to treat COVID-19 patients, according to news agency PTI. However, most patients are being treated in general wards, the court observed.

"It has been submitted that at the SVP and Civil Hospital, all the COVID-19 patients are being treated in a general ward only, and the rooms continue to remain unoccupied leading to an artificial shortage of beds," the court said.

"Everyone must be permitted to have a covid test done," the court said, adding that "the rates for testing by private laboratories must have a ceiling cap, which in the present case is Rs. 4,500".

Earlier this week, Congress MLA from Ahmedabad Gyasuddin Shaikh had raised questions on the high mortality and low discharge rate at the civil hospital, seeking intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

In a letter to the NHRC, Mr Shaikh had alleged that negligence and improper treatment given to COVID-19 patients in the Ahmedabad civil hospital is leading to high number of deaths.

Across India, more than 1.3 lakh people have been affected due to the pandemic, nearly 3,800 have died.

(With inputs from PTI)