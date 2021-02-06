4 Women Jailed For Ragging, Abetment To Suicide Of Madhya Pradesh Student

Another accused in the case was acquitted by the court due to inconclusive evidence. (Representational)

Four women have been sentenced to five years in jail by a court in Madhya Pradesh for ragging and abetting the suicide of their fellow student at a pharmacy college in Bhopal.

The prosecution said the 18-year-old woman was mentally and physically tortured by the accused who were her seniors at the college, following which she killed herself at her house near PNT crossing in Bhopal on August 6, 2013.

The victim mentioned names of the four students in her suicide note, it said.

The court of Additional District Judge Amit Ranjan Samadhiya today held the four women -- Devanshi Sharma, Kirti Gaur, Deepti Solanki and Nidhi Magre -- guilty for abetting the suicide and gave them five years of jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

"With promising dreams, talented and competent children go to universities, colleges and schools. But end their lives due to the torture of ragging. In such circumstances, the dreams of students along with their parents get shattered," the judge observed.

Another accused in the case, the pharmacy college's faculty member Manish Gupta, however, was acquitted by the court due to inconclusive evidence against him.

