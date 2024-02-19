4 Rajasthan Cops Suspended For Inaction Over Sale Of Suspected Beef

Four policemen were suspended and other personnel at a police station in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district shifted to the police lines for not taking action against people allegedly selling meat suspected to be beef, officials said on Monday.

This came after some people were caught while allegedly selling suspected beef in the open in a deserted place in this district, they said.

On information of cow slaughter and selling of beef in the open, several police teams conducted raids in the area and caught some suspects.

Jaipur Inspector General (IG) of Police Umesh Dutta said that various teams were formed for combing operations in four districts in the range.

Following information of cow slaughter and beef selling in Kishangarh Bas area, the police detained several people and recovered fresh meat which was sent for testing, he added.

"We have recovered some substance which is being scientifically checked. Some suspects have been caught and detained and are being questioned," he said.

The officer informed that four policemen of Kishangarh Bas Police Station who were in charge of beats in which the substance was found and suspects were caught have been suspended while the remaining staff was shifted to the police lines.

Sources said that one ASI, one head constable and two constables have been suspended while others, including the SHO, were removed from the police station and sent to the police lines.The police station had 38 policemen.

The IG said that an inquiry has also been ordered against the policemen for not taking action on the complaints regarding beef selling.

The inquiry will be conducted by an additional Superintendent of Police (SP) rank official from outside the district, he added.

The area where the search operation was started is near the Haryana border and is infamous for cow smuggling, police said.

The police teams conducted raids in the villages and in the open area on the outskirts where alleged beef was being sold in the open, they said.

