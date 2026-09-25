4 PFI Members Get Life Term In 2016 Hindu Munnani Leader's Murder

The Special Court for NIA cases, Poonamallee, Chennai, on Thursday convicted and sentenced four active cadres of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of C. Sasikumar, spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, Coimbatore.

The convicted individuals — Sadam Hussain, Subair, Mubarak and Mohammad Rafiqul Hassan — have each been sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000, the NIA said in a statement.

This verdict marks NIA's first conviction involving PFI operatives since the Government of India officially banned the organisation.

On September 22, 2016, Sasikumar was hacked to death in Coimbatore. The targeted killing was executed with the clear intent to strike terror among a section of society and incite communal disruption across the region, it said.

The incident sparked widespread violence across 6 districts, including Coimbatore City and Coimbatore Rural, prompting state authorities to register over 300 FIRs.

The case was initially registered at Thudiyalur Police Station, Coimbatore, and was later investigated by CB-CID, Tamil Nadu.

On the orders of the Central government, the case was entrusted to NIA and re-registered as RC-03/2018/NIA/DLI on January 22, 2018.

Investigation established that the accused, being active members of PFI, entered into a criminal conspiracy and executed the targeted killing. After meticulous investigation, NIA filed a charge sheet and 2 supplementary charge sheets against 5 accused persons.

The trial commenced in 2019, during which 75 prosecution witnesses and 2 defence witnesses were examined. The trial has now culminated in the conviction of 4 accused for offences under sections 302, 120-B and 153-A of the IPC, and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Special Court acquitted one co-accused, identified as Abu alias Syed Abuthagir. NIA is currently reviewing the judgment and exploring all available legal avenues to challenge the acquittal in the appellate court.

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