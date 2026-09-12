Non-Bailable Warrant Against Hafiz Saeed For Aiding Terrorists In Kashmir

In a significant development, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and designated terrorist Hafiz Mohammad Saeed.

According to the NIA, its investigation has revealed that Saeed, who is based in Pakistan, is allegedly providing financial assistance, weapons and directions to terrorists operating in Kashmir.

The agency told the court that Saeed is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the founder of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. It further stated that he is currently in Pakistan and is deliberately evading the law to avoid arrest.

Noting that the accused is on the run and that the investigating agency has been unable to secure his presence through normal legal processes, the court allowed the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant. It also directed that the warrant be sent to the DIG, NIA Jammu, for execution in accordance with the law.

The case originated after Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a suspected terrorist during a security checkpoint at Gujjar Tent in the Pandach area. A Chinese grenade and 15 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

During initial questioning, the accused was identified as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, a resident of Srinagar.

An FIR was subsequently registered under relevant provisions of the UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

This is the second such warrant issued against Saeed by the Jammu NIA court in less than two months.

Earlier in July, the court had issued a similar non-bailable warrant against Saeed in connection with the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists were killed.

The NIA had named him as one of the masterminds of the attack, and its investigation found his alleged involvement in orchestrating the assault.