Four, Including 2 Children, Killed In Massive Fire At Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Two children and a couple died in a massive fire at a residential building in Shastri Nagar Area of Delhi's Shahdara today morning.

"We received a call at around 5:20 am about a major fire at Shastri Nagar, near Geeta Colony. We informed the Delhi Fire Services immediately. A police team, four fire tenders, ambulances, and PCR vans were rushed to the spot," a senior police officer said.

The fire erupted in a four-story building situated where a car-parking facility occupied the ground floor. The fire originated from the parking lot, quickly engulfing the entire structure in thick, billowing smoke.

"Even though the street is narrow, fire officials managed to reach the spot and douse the flames. A search was conducted on each floor. Three men, four women, and two children were rescued and sent to the Hedgewar hospital," the officer elaborated.