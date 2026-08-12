4 Killed As Vehicle Carrying Villager's Body Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal

Four people returning from a hospital with the body of a villager were killed, while nine others injured when a vehicle carrying them plunged into a gorge near Gatlog in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night when family members and villagers were bringing back the body of Jagdish Sharma, who was declared dead at Sangrah hospital following a heart attack.

The deceased were identified as Rajendra (37) and Des Raj (23), both residents of Arlu village, and Rikhi Ram (58) and Ram Gopal (62), both residents of Chinad village in Sirmaur district, they said.

The injured were referred to the Medical College in Nahan, and four of them are in a critical condition.

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