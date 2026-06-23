Video: Truck Falls In River After Bridge Collapses In Himachal, Driver Safe

A bailey bridge collapsed in Himachal's Kinnaur district, and a truck crossing it fell into the Sutlej river even as its driver escaped with minor injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred between Reckong and Tapri on National Highway 5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet Road) near Urni Dhank when the truck was passing the bridge.

The bridge gave way when the vehicle was about to reach the other side.

The road connects Lahaul and Spiti with Kinnaur district. However, vehicular traffic in the area has not been disrupted as an alternate route is open, officials said, adding that police and the administration representatives are on the spot.

The driver has reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The truck was overloaded, officials said.

The videos of the bridge collapse were circulated widely on the internet.

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