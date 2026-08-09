Teacher Suspended Over Savarkar Question In Kerala School Quiz

The Kerala General Education Department on Sunday ordered the suspension of a school teacher over a controversial answer in a Social Science Club Freedom Quiz 2026 questionnaire that described Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar as the freedom fighter "who received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British", officials said.

The questionnaire was used in schools in Kasaragod district, they said.

Director of General Education Snehil Kumar Singh issued an order directing the immediate suspension of Guru Prasad, a teacher at Aided Upper Primary School (AUPS) Pallathadka in Kumbla sub-district of Kasaragod.

As per the order, the action followed a report submitted by the Deputy Director of Education, Kasaragod, after an inquiry into the controversy.

According to officials, the school-level Social Science Club Freedom Quiz 2026 was conducted on August 6 for students in the Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School sections in schools under the Kumbla and Manjeshwar sub-districts.

The Lower Primary section questionnaire contained 15 questions and five tie-breaker questions.

The fifth question asked, "Who is the freedom fighter who received the maximum punishment at the hands of the British?" and listed V D Savarkar as the answer, officials said.

The question and answer triggered controversy and widespread protests, prompting the education authorities to initiate an inquiry.

The issue drew criticism from the CPI(M) and Left student and youth organisations, which accused the Congress-led UDF government of allowing the "Sangh Parivar agenda" to enter the education sector.

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan accused the UDF government of "colluding" with the RSS and alleged that attempts were being made to hide Savarkar's "real history" and glorify him.

According to the Director of General Education's order, the question paper was prepared by a team of teachers led by Guru Prasad.

The Deputy Director of Education recommended disciplinary action against the teachers responsible after the inquiry.

The General Education Department has also directed the manager of the school to initiate departmental disciplinary proceedings against Guru Prasad under Kerala Education Rules.

The department has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter and directed the Deputy Director of Education to submit an action-taken report after completing the necessary procedures.

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