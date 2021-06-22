4 Die In Uttar Pradesh Village After Inhaling Toxic Gas Released By Dung Cakes

Bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. (Representational)

Three members of a family among four men were found dead in the basement of a cement store in Rajpur Kesaria village under Dilari police station area, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Moradabad, Pawan Kumar said prima facie, it seems that they died of suffocation due to inhaling toxic gas released by the half-dry dung cakes stored in the basement.

The incident took place when Rajendra (50), his sons Harkesh (30) and Preetam (25), and their servant Ramesh (40) were working in an underground cement store on Monday night, police said.

Around 11 pm, Rajendra's wife called out to them but after getting no response she informed the police who reached the spot and found the victims' bodies lying on the floor.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and forensic experts are examining the incident, the SSP said, adding that the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the report.

