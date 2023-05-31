4 Dead As Car Catches Fire After Hitting Tree In Madhya Pradesh

MP Car Accident: There were 4 people travelling in the car. (Representational)

As many as four persons, including a woman, died after a car caught fire following a collision with a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Wednesday, the police said. The incident occurred in Pokharni village under Timari police station limits in the district.

There were four people travelling in the car and all of them died on the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. They recovered the bodies and sent them to Timarni Health Community Center in the district.

Those who died were identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, Golu Chowdhary, Rakesh Kushwaha and his wife Shivani, residents of Varkala Charkheda village. The age of the deceased is between 25 and 30 years.

"Four people died following burn injuries in the accident. The Police have informed the relatives of the deceased. The bodies have been sent to the Health Community Centre Timarni for Post Mortem," said Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan, Superintendent of Police (SP) Harda.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

