On CCTV, Speeding Scorpio Runs Over Two Men In Madhya Pradesh, 1 Dead

A 19-year-old man died and his friend was critically injured after a speeding Scorpio rammed into them in Indore's Chhatripura area early Sunday morning. The accused driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, triggering a police hunt.

The incident took place between 4 and 5 am near the Ganesh Temple in Silavatpura when Tanveer Khan (19) and his friend Faizan Mansoori (22) were standing on the roadside during 'Sehri'. A Scorpio SUV, allegedly speeding through the narrow lane, suddenly hit them with a strong force that flung them several feet away.

Tanveer was reportedly standing on the road while Faizan was sitting on a scooter when the vehicle hit them.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that both victims were thrown into the air and landed several metres away.

Residents ran towards the spot after hearing the loud crash, but by then the driver had already fled.

Locals rushed the injured men to a nearby hospital, where Tanveer Khan died from his injuries on Sunday afternoon. Faizan remains admitted and is undergoing treatment.

Tanveer Khan was a single child, and his father works at a shop in the area. Faizan Mansoori, who survived the crash, is the son of a local bakery owner.

Police said the Scorpio involved in the accident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Faizan's father, Guddu, said the footage clearly shows the vehicle that struck the men.

A young man named Irfan, who was present at the spot, said he attempted to chase the vehicle immediately after the accident. "I was standing on the road with my bike when the accident happened. After the collision, I chased the Scorpio for more than five kilometres," he said.

According to Irfan, the Scorpio first sped towards Gangwal Bus Stand, then moved through Mahunaka and Futi Kothi before passing through Chandan Nagar. The vehicle then headed towards Dhar Road in the direction of Betma.

"The vehicle was moving at a very high speed. Because of the darkness, I could not clearly see the number plate," he said.

Police said three people were inside the Scorpio at the time of the accident.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle. "A preliminary investigation has been initiated and the Scorpio driver is being searched for. Based on CCTV footage the vehicle will soon be tracked and strict action will be taken against those responsible," he said.