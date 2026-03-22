4 Assam Police Personnel Injured In Suspected Attack By Banned Outfit ULFA (I)

Ahead of Assam assembly elections scheduled for April 9, suspected militants launched an attack at a police commando camp in Tinsukia district on Sunday. Four police personnel suffered injuries in an attack allegedly carried out by suspected militants of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent). Injured police personnel were rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh.

The incident took place at Jagun area in Tinsukia district at around 2 am on Sunday. It is close to Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Locals reported massive firing from automatic weapons and explosion which can be either grenades or Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG).

There is no official confirmation so far from the police or district administration, and details regarding any casualties or damage are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, unidentified attackers launched a heavy ambush on the camp, lobbing five grenades followed by indiscriminate firing.

Security forces have intensified patrolling and launched a massive search operation in the surrounding forest areas to track down the attackers.