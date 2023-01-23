4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur's Bishnupur District

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the readings from the center, an earthquake measuring 4.8 occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:12 PM (local time).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 23-01-2023, 19:12:05 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 93.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 79km WNW of Bishnupur, Manipur, India," said National Center for Seismology.

