4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

A low-intensity earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Saturday evening. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.2, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors were felt in the hilly city at 8.07 pm.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 10/10/2026 20:07:30 IST, Lat: 30.744 N, Long: 78.414 E, Depth: 11 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the body, which monitors earthquakes in India, said on the social media platform.

This was the second earthquake that hit Uttarakhand on Saturday. Around four hours earlier, low-intensity tremors were felt in the state's Bageshwar district.

The magnitude of the quake was 2.8, said NCS.

"EQ of M: 2.8, On: 10/10/2026 15:40:53 IST, Lat: 30.005 N, Long: 79.950 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Bageshwar, Uttarakhand," it said.

No report of injuries or damage to property has emerged.

On October 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli around 10.20 pm. Its tremors were also felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

The tremors had triggered panic in the national capital and surrounding cities.

"Felt my entire couch move, the entire building move - Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi! Never experienced anything close!" wrote an X user on the social media platform.