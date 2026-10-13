6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Panama

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Panama on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles), the EMSC said.

Panama recorded more than 300 aftershocks following Friday's magnitude 7.7 earthquake that damaged hundreds of homes and infrastructure across the country's central provinces, prompting the government to declare a national state of emergency over the weekend.

No deaths were reported, but at least 27 people were injured and nearly 900 homes were damaged, according to emergency authorities, who warned the toll could rise as assessments continue in remote communities.

Among the most affected provinces are Los Santos, Cocle, Veraguas, and Herrera, authorities added.

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