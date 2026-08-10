4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jolts Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi District

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was felt in various parts of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district early Monday morning, officials said.

The officials stated that there have been no reports of any casualty so far.

According to a report issued by the District Emergency Operation Centre in Uttarkashi, the earthquake was felt at 1:21 am.

According to the report, the earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 km near the Rajgarhi area of Barkot tehsil.

Tremors were felt across several areas of the Yamuna valley, including Uttarkashi, Barkot, Purola, Mori, Chinyalisaur and Dunda, with people rushing out of their buildings Officials said that information has been gathered from tehsildars, police station and outpost in-charges, revenue sub-inspectors and village heads. There have been no reports of casualties or any major damage so far, they added.

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