Security Guard Arrested In Badrinath Donation Theft Case, Cash, Jewellery Recovered

Uttarakhand Police have made another significant breakthrough in the Badrinath Temple donation theft case, arresting another accused in connection with the theft of offerings and donations at Shri Badrinath Temple.

According to a press release, during a detailed examination of CCTV footage, the accused was found engaging in suspicious activities inside the Thali Bhent Counting Room. The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, was employed as a security guard at the barrage of the Lam Bagad hydroelectric project operated by JP Power Ventures Limited in Joshimath.

He was also reportedly sent to Shri Badrinath Temple by project officials to facilitate VIP darshan for guests and relatives of senior company officials, the release said.

FIR was registered at Kotwali Shri Badrinath in connection with the theft of offerings and donations from the temple. The SIT has been conducting a sustained investigation, during which two temple committee employees allegedly involved in the theft had earlier been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

As part of the ongoing investigation, on August 6, the SIT team closely examined CCTV footage from June 25 and June 29. During the examination, a man was repeatedly seen picking up items from the donation material and putting them into his pocket, the press release said.

The press release further noted that when temple committee employees were questioned about the person, it came to light that he was Manoj Kumar, a security guard deployed at the Lam Bagad barrage of JP Power Ventures. He was also allegedly sent to the Badrinath Temple to facilitate VIP darshan for guests and relatives of senior officials of the project.

Based on the CCTV footage, the SIT concluded that the accused was involved in stealing donation material. Accordingly, Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was added to the case on August 6.

The SIT summoned Manoj Kumar to the police station for questioning on August 7 and showed him the CCTV footage recorded on June 25 and June 29. During interrogation, he admitted to the theft and apologised.

When questioned about the stolen items, the accused allegedly told investigators that some of the material was kept at his residence in Lam Bagad, while some items had been sold to pilgrims. He further stated that part of the money earned from selling the stolen material was kept in his room, while some of it had been spent on hospitality for guests visiting the JP company under its protocol arrangements.

During a detailed examination of the accused's mobile phone, investigators also found photographs of the stolen items in the phone's recycle bin. The accused had allegedly taken photographs of the stolen material after bringing it to his room and placing it on his bed, the release said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and taken to his residence at FH-5-I, Room No. 03, Lam Bagad.

According to the statement, based on his identification, the SIT recovered the following items incuding, two pairs of white-metal toe rings (bichhiya); four white-metal earrings; one yellow-metal nose ring; seven white or copper-coloured metal coins; two pieces of white metal; one square-shaped white-metal idol; two small white-metal bangles; one small white-metal coin kept inside a plastic pouch; one hand bracelet; one small white-metal rod featuring a peacock feather and a red-coloured stone; and Rs 6,000 in cash, allegedly earned from the sale of the stolen material.

The SIT is continuing its investigation into the case, and further revelations are expected.

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