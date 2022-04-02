Witness In Drugs Case Linked To Aryan Khan Dies Of Heart Attack At 37

Prabhakar Sail (L), was a witness in the drugs on cruise case. (File Photo)

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai, police said today.

"Prabhakar Sail, 37, died of a heart attack at his house in Mahul (Chembur) on Friday evening," a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

He was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, where he was declared 'brought dead', he said.

Prabhakar Sail's lawyer Tushar Khandare confirmed that Sail died after he suffered a heart attack and that his family members do not suspect any foul play.

Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi, had alleged in an affidavit that he had heard Mr Gosavi discuss a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3 last year.

The Narcotics Control Bureau had told the court that Sail had turned hostile and his affidavit was still pending before the court.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Aryan Khan, 24, is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

Of the 20 arrested accused in the case, only two are currently in judicial custody and the rest are out on bail.

