35% Minority Discrimination Complaints In 2024 From UP: Centre In Parliament

Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of discrimination complaints from minority communities in the country in 2024, accounting for 35 per cent of all cases, according to the Union government's report to Parliament.

In response to a question, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) received 1,390 complaints from minority communities across India during this year, with 482 filed in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Among the 482 petitions from Uttar Pradesh in 2024, 195 were about law and order, 54 involved complaints against police officials, and 49 were related to land disputes.

Officials noted that these complaints represent a significant part of the grievances the Commission deals with each year.

Complaints From Muslim and Christian Communities

Rijiju mentioned that over the last five years, the NCM received 6,183 complaints from the Muslim community and 522 complaints from the Christian community.

The Minister also pointed out a decrease in complaints from Muslims this year, dropping from 1,246 in 2023 to 855 in 2024.

The total number of complaints from minority communities has varied in recent years. In 2022, there were 2,423 complaints, and in 2023, there were 2,000 complaints, with 734 from Uttar Pradesh. These included 185 law and order issues, 126 land disputes, and 86 complaints against police officials.

The government stated that the NCM actively follows up on each complaint with the relevant authorities. Rijiju said the Commission conducts hearings, holds meetings, and visits affected areas. It issues recommendations where necessary.

The government will keep monitoring the situation and ensure that all grievances from minority communities are addressed quickly and effectively.