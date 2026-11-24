340 kilograms of mixed cow and buffalo meat were seized, and three men were arrested during early-morning raids in Ahmedabad.

The operation, carried out on specific intelligence gathered during morning patrolling, targeted two shops near Jiya Masjid in Ahmedabad's Sayedwadi area, uncovering cutting equipment, weighing scales, a motorised mincer, and a scooter used in the alleged illegal trade.

A surveillance squad conducted raids at Shop No. 4 in A S Garden Society and Shop No 5 in Shabnam Row House. Police placed the total value of the seized meat and equipment at Rs 1,71,000, including 340 kg of mixed meat valued at Rs 60,000, a scooter, and three mobile phones.

Alongside the meat, scooter, and phones, officers confiscated an assortment of butchery tools and scales from the premises. The seized items included large iron cleavers, smaller knives, wooden chopping blocks, iron hanging hooks, sharpening tools, manual and electronic weighing scales, weights, and a motorised meat mincer.

Police identified the arrested men as Kasim Alijan Qureshi, 36, a resident of Millatnagar in Isanpur, Ahmedabad; Shahrukh Abdulrasid Qureshi, 39, a resident of Faisal Park near Jiya Masjid in Vatva whose native place is listed in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh; and Mohammad Rashid alias Junaid Mohammad Rafiq Sayed, 21, of Sayedwadi in Vatva. According to the police officials, they also named two suspects on the run: Ashraf Sakilahmed Qureshi of the Bombay Hotel area in Danilimda, who allegedly supplied the meat for sale after receiving cattle from arrested accused Kasim Alijan Qureshi, and an individual identified as Lambu of Char Maliya.

A case has been registered at the Vatva police station. The charges invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2011 (as amended in 2017), the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, and the Gujarat Police Act, as further investigation continues to trace the remaining suspects.

