34 Pakistani Migrants In Rajasthan Granted Indian Citizenship

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said 34 migrants have been granted Indian citizenship in June 2019.

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2019 18:42 IST
An official said they have been living in India for over a decade. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

The Rajasthan government has granted Indian citizenship to 34 Pakistani migrants living in the state for more than a decade, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said 34 migrants have been granted Indian citizenship in June 2019.

He said they have been living in the country for over a decade.

The displaced include 19 from Barmer, 10 from Pali and five from Jalore district, he added.

"A total of 79 Pakistani migrants have been given Indian citizenship from January 1 to June 17 this year," Rajeeva Swarup said.

