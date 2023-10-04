34 Indian Nurses, Medical Staff Released From Kuwait Detention

34 Indian nurses and medical personnel were detained in Kuwait for nearly a month. (Representational)

Thirty-four Indian nurses and medical personnel, who were in detention in Kuwait for nearly a month, were released by authorities in the Gulf nation on Wednesday.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait said the Indian nationals were released following its intervention with all the authorities concerned in that country.

The Indian nationals were among a group of people detained on September 12 by the Kuwaiti authorities as the clinic in which they were working reportedly did not have regulatory permission from the country's health department.

"Embassy is pleased to inform that the 34 Indian nurses/medical staff detained by authorities on 12 September have been released today based on Embassy's intervention with all the concerned authorities in Kuwait," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X.

It said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was personally monitoring the case.

"Embassy is committed to render all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Kuwait for their welfare and safety," it said.

In a post on X, V Muraleedharan complimented the embassy for securing the release of the Indians.

"Appreciate @indembkwt for their consistent efforts in securing the release of nurses / medical staff. The government leaves no stone unturned when it comes to safety and wellbeing of Indians abroad. Indians abroad can feel safe today under leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji," he said.

