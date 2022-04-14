325 New Cases In Delhi Today, Highest In 40 Days, Disaster Body Meet Soon

Earlier this month, the disaster body withdrew the order on wearing masks in public.

Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in 40 days, and zero deaths, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority or DDMA will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city, officials said today.

The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.39 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the count of daily cases was still low, but cautioned against dropping the guard.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 COVID-19 cases, while on Monday the city had recorded 137 cases, the data showed. There was no bulletin on Tuesday.

In February, it lifted all restrictions in the wake of the significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.